New AI Method Identifies Potentially Dangerous Asteroid

Scientists have used a new artificial intelligence (AI) method to identify an asteroid that could pose a threat to Earth. The discovery was made using a computer processing algorithm called HelioLinc3D. This algorithm sifts through data collected by four Earth-based telescopes in a search for asteroids that may potentially collide with our planet.

The system, known as ATLAS, is funded by NASA and operated by a team at the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy. It utilizes four different telescopes, two in Hawaii, one in Chile, and another in South Africa, to conduct a comprehensive survey of the sky each night, spotting any moving objects.

NASA and its international partners consistently monitor the skies for near-Earth objects (NEOs), which include asteroids and comets that come within 50 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit. The aim is to identify and track NEOs that could potentially impact our planet.

Although most NEOs burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, NASA is particularly concerned about larger objects that are up to 50 meters in size, as they can cause significant damage upon impact. NEOs that come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth’s orbit and have a size over 140 meters are classified as “potentially hazardous objects”.

The University of Washington research team, who created the HelioLinc3D algorithm, announced that they had successfully identified a 182-meter-long asteroid named 2022 SF289 during testing. This newly discovered asteroid meets the criteria of a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA), but it is not expected to pose a threat to Earth in the near future.

The researchers plan to combine the algorithm with the upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which is expected to be operational in early 2025. The observatory, equipped with advanced imaging technology and a large mirror, is anticipated to significantly enhance the discovery rate of PHAs.

Existing telescopes often struggle to detect certain NEOs due to interference from bright areas of space like rich star fields in our Milky Way galaxy. Rubin Observatory’s advanced instruments are expected to provide more detailed images and data, enabling better identification of NEOs.

The discovery of asteroid 2022 SF289 using the HelioLinc3D algorithm is an important step towards ensuring the safety of our planet. The algorithm’s real-world effectiveness in identifying potentially hazardous asteroids highlights its potential as a valuable tool for future astronomy research and protection efforts.