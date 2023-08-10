An AI Algorithm Discovers Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Missed by Scientists

An artificial intelligence-powered algorithm known as HelioLinc3D, part of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, has discovered a massive asteroid that passed by Earth in 2022. The asteroid, designated as 2022 SF289, is approximately 182.8 meters in diameter. Although it poses no immediate threat to Earth, its discovery highlights the potential of algorithms in identifying potentially dangerous asteroids in orbit.

To put the asteroid’s size into perspective, it is roughly the size of 183 North American beavers. The North American beaver, the largest rodent in North America, is around 90 centimeters long, excluding its 35-centimeter-long tail. Considering this comparison, the asteroid measures approximately 182 meters in size if the tail is included.

If the asteroid were to impact Earth, it could cause significant damage, possibly destroying several cities. However, there are methods in place to prevent an asteroid impact. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission showcased a promising planetary defense technique by successfully altering the orbit of an asteroid.

The significance of the AI algorithm’s discovery lies in the fact that identifying an asteroid is crucial for implementing defense strategies. Scientists invest in telescope systems to improve asteroid detection, making this algorithm’s success in finding an asteroid that humans missed highly significant.

There are millions of asteroids in the Solar System, with approximately 30,000 designated as Near Earth Objects (NEOs). Out of these, around 2,350 are considered potentially hazardous, being at least 140 meters in size and within 7.5 million kilometers from Earth. While scientists actively track and identify these asteroids, some still go unnoticed due to various reasons, such as sources of bright light obscuring their detection.

The HelioLinc3D algorithm was able to identify asteroid 2022 SF289 by reviewing old data from the NASA-supported Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) in Hawaii. This successful detection suggests that the algorithm could potentially find other asteroids that scientists have yet to discover.

The discovery of asteroid 2022 SF289 serves as a preview of the capabilities of the Rubin Observatory and the advancements in algorithms in the field of data-intensive astronomy. The full operational capacity of the Rubin Observatory is expected by 2025.