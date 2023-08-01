Scientists Resurrect Molecules from Extinct Organisms

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Machine Biology Group have successfully resurrected molecules with antibiotic properties from extinct organisms such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. This breakthrough in “molecular de-extinction” has opened up possibilities for drug discovery.

The researchers utilized the publicly available sequenced genome data of Neanderthals and Denisovans to train an AI model. The AI model made predictions about which molecules from these extinct organisms could be effective antibiotics for modern humans. After identifying the strongest candidates, the scientists synthesized these molecules in the lab and tested their effectiveness in infected mice. The results showed that some of the molecules effectively fought off bacterial infections.

The field of molecular de-extinction, if proven successful in humans, could provide much-needed solutions for the current antibiotic crisis. The CDC has warned that we are entering a post-antibiotic era, where antibiotics are becoming increasingly ineffective due to overuse. Drug-resistant infections could cause a global death toll of 10 million annually by 2050 if significant changes are not made.

The development of new antibiotics has been hindered by the time-consuming and costly nature of research and development, leading to a lack of financial incentives for pharmaceutical companies. However, AI technology has the potential to speed up the antibiotic discovery process. By training the AI model to recognize peptides with antimicrobial properties in the genomes of extinct organisms, researchers can identify potential candidates for antibiotic development.

While the study shows promise, there are limitations and challenges to overcome. Some predicted peptides did not effectively kill bacteria in experiments, and high doses were required for others. Additionally, the researchers did not test if the infected mice developed resistance to the peptides. Further research is needed to improve the predictive algorithm and ensure the long-term efficacy of the antibiotics.

Molecular de-extinction could complement other AI-based efforts in antibiotic discovery. It offers a creative approach to overcoming existing resistance mechanisms and discovering novel antibacterial therapies. The ability to resurrect molecules from the past expands the scope of possibilities and potential discoveries.

Although molecular de-extinction raises ethical questions, it does not carry the same concerns as bringing back an entire species. However, the philosophical implications of reviving molecules that no longer exist in living organisms remain unclear. For example, the eligibility of de-extincted molecules for patents is an unresolved issue.