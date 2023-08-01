Scientists Resurrect Molecules with Antibiotic Properties Found in Extinct Organisms

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania’s Machine Biology Group have made a breakthrough in the field of “molecular de-extinction”. They have successfully resurrected molecules with antibiotic properties from our close relatives, the Neanderthals and Denisovans. By utilizing the publicly available sequenced genome data of these extinct species, the researchers trained an AI model to predict which molecules would make effective antibiotics for modern humans. The algorithm identified strong candidates which were then created and tested in the lab. Some of these molecules effectively fought off bacterial infections, opening up new possibilities for drug discovery.

The urgent need for new antibiotics arises from the increasing uselessness of existing antibiotics, as bacteria have become resistant due to overuse. According to the CDC, one person in the US dies from an antibiotic-resistant infection every few minutes. The global death toll from drug-resistant infections could reach 10 million by 2050 if no radical change is made. However, pharmaceutical companies have been hesitant to invest in new antibiotics due to the high costs and low profitability compared to other drugs. AI-powered antibiotic discovery could change this dynamic by speeding up the process.

The AI model used in this study, called panCleave, predicts short fragments of proteins called peptides that have antimicrobial properties. The researchers used the Neanderthal and Denisovan genomes to identify peptides and then ran other models to predict their antimicrobial efficacy. While some peptides were promising, further refinement is needed as not all of them were effective or required high doses.

Experts believe that molecular de-extinction could complement other AI-powered efforts in antibiotic discovery. It offers new possibilities for finding novel antibacterial therapies that can overcome existing resistance mechanisms. However, the ethical implications of resurrecting molecules are still uncertain. The concept raises questions about patents and the significance of reviving molecules that no longer exist in living organisms.