An Artificial Intelligence System Can Describe Smells Similar to Humans

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of describing how compounds smell based on their molecular structures. The system’s descriptions closely resemble those provided by trained human sniffers. The researchers used the system to identify odours corresponding to different chemical structures, such as ‘fruity’ or ‘grassy’. This odorous guidebook could have significant implications for designing new synthetic scents and gaining insights into how the human brain interprets smells.

Smells are the only type of sensory information that directly reaches the brain’s memory and emotional centers without passing through other brain regions. This direct route helps explain why scents can evoke specific and intense memories. Neurobiologist Alexander Wiltschko, from start-up company Osmo in Cambridge, Massachusetts, believes that “there’s something special about smell”. Osmo, a spin-off from Google Research, is focused on developing new odorants.

To explore the relationship between a chemical’s structure and its smell, the researchers designed a neural network, a type of AI system, called a principal odour map (POM). The POM was trained to assign descriptive words to odorants based on their chemical structures. The team used this AI system to predict the scent of new molecules based on their structure and compared its results to those provided by human volunteers. The AI’s predictions were often closer to the average response of the human volunteers than any individual’s guess.

While this AI system represents a significant advancement, some experts point out that it does not reveal much about the biology behind the human sense of smell. Stuart Firestein, a neuroscientist at Columbia University, suggests that the POM could be a valuable reference tool in industries such as food and cleaning products. However, he emphasizes the need to understand how different molecules interact with the numerous odor receptors in the human nose, as this aspect remains unknown.

The next steps for researchers include investigating how odorants combine and compete with each other to create distinct smells. However, this presents a significant challenge due to the enormous number of possible combinations. Even a specific scent, like coffee, comprises hundreds of odorant chemicals. Despite the challenges, the researchers are determined to explore this frontier in understanding smell.

