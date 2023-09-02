New AI Tool Predicts Odor Profile of Molecules Based on Structure

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of olfaction research, developing a tool that can predict the odor profile of a molecule solely based on its structure. The research, published in Science, involves machine learning techniques to create an ‘odor map’ that can accurately predict the smell of molecules that may appear different but have similar odors, as well as molecules that look similar but have completely different smells.

Traditionally, there has been no accurate way to measure or predict the odor of a molecule based on its molecular structure. However, this new machine learning-generated model successfully predicts the odor of exceptions where the odor and structure do not match. The ability to accurately predict odors has profound implications for synthetic chemists in industries like food and fragrance, as well as the production of more sustainable flavors and fragrances.

The University of Reading collaborated with the Monell Chemical Senses Center, Arizona State University, and Osmo, a company spun out of Google’s machine learning lab, in this research endeavor. The University of Reading focused on assessing the purity of the samples used to test the AI model’s predictions, using gas chromatography to separate and analyze trace levels of impurities and target molecules. The team confirmed that the AI predictions matched the average scent scores of a human panel, verifying the tool’s efficacy.

This AI tool has the potential to revolutionize synthetic chemistry by providing a means to discover new aromas and screen large numbers of molecules for aroma, similar to how the pharmaceutical industry screens compounds for new medicines.

Source: University of Reading [No URL provided]