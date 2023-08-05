CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Predictive AI System Developed to Detect Dangerous Virus Variants

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 5, 2023
The global COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the devastating impact of outbreaks, and now scientists have created an AI application that can warn about dangerous variants in future pandemics. Known as the early warning anomaly detection (EWAD) system, it accurately predicts emerging variants of concern (VOCs) by analyzing data from the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

The EWAD system was developed by scientists from Scripps Research and Northwestern University in the US using a machine learning technique. Machine learning involves computers analyzing large amounts of training data to identify patterns, develop algorithms, and make predictions about future scenarios.

The AI was trained on genetic sequences of SARS-CoV-2 variants, infection rates, and global COVID-19 mortality data. By detecting genetic shifts in the virus as it adapted, such as increasing infection rates and falling mortality rates, the system could identify emerging variants of concern before they were officially designated by the WHO.

The team used a technique called Gaussian process-based spatial covariance, which analyzes existing data to predict new data based on the relationships between data points. By comparing the predicted data with real data, the researchers proved the effectiveness of the EWAD system in predicting how measures like vaccines and mask-wearing can influence virus evolution.

The AI algorithms developed by the researchers were able to identify hidden patterns in virus evolution that would have otherwise gone unnoticed. This knowledge could be crucial in combatting future pandemics as they arise. Additionally, the system has the potential to enhance understanding of virus biology, leading to improved treatments and public health measures.

The study, published in Cell Patterns, highlights the importance of considering not only prominent variants but also the vast number of undesignated variants, referred to as “variant dark matter.” The researchers believe that this predictive AI system has broad applications for the future.

