The Doctor Dolittle Challenge: Can AI Communicate with Animals?

Large language models like ChatGPT have become adept at human speech, leading to speculation about the feasibility of AI conversing with animals. In a recent essay published in Current Biology, neurobiologists Yossi Yovel and Oded Rechavi from Tel Aviv University introduce the “Doctor Dolittle challenge” as a counterpart to the Turing test for human intelligence in machines.

The challenge proposes that an AI-based language model must overcome three main obstacles when communicating with animals. First, it must use the animal’s own communication signals rather than teaching them new ones. Second, it must utilize these signals in various behavioral contexts, not limited to specific situations. And third, it should elicit a measurable response in the animal, resembling communication with a fellow creature rather than a machine.

To illustrate the challenge, the researchers highlight the example of the honey bee. Scientists have successfully replicated the bee’s waggle dance to direct other bees to a food source. While this accomplishes the first and third aspects of the Doctor Dolittle challenge, it falls short in enabling us to ask the bee questions or understand its emotions.

Even if these obstacles are surmounted, there may be inherent limitations to communicating with animals. Human language might possess unique aspects incomprehensible to other species. Ludwig Wittgenstein’s argument that “even if a lion could speak, we could not understand it” suggests that animals’ ways of experiencing the world differ significantly from our own.

Furthermore, animal communication might involve subtleties that researchers have not yet captured. The authors suggest that beyond the visible waggle dance, bees may convey additional information through tactile and acoustic signals. Discovering and incorporating these hidden cues into AI algorithms would be a considerable challenge.

Mastering primate communication presents a more promising avenue due to its proximity to human language. However, it would require extensive data collection from long-term surveillance of primates in their natural habitats. Additionally, proving that primates comprehensively understand machine communication might be inherently difficult, though neural recordings could potentially aid in this endeavor.

Yovel and Rechavi propose that AI can contribute to advancing our understanding of animal communication but concede that achieving full-fledged conversations with animals like Doctor Dolittle may remain elusive. Nonetheless, they urge scientists to apply AI to decipher and mimic complex animal communication according to the Doctor Dolittle challenge criteria.