Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Discovers Potentially Hazardous Asteroid

A new artificial intelligence algorithm developed to search for dangerous near-Earth asteroids has found its first asteroid. The asteroid, named 2022 SF289, has a width of about 600 feet (180 meters) and will approach Earth at a distance of 140,000 miles (225,000 kilometers), which is closer than the distance between Earth and the moon. While this proximity classifies it as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), there is no immediate risk of impact with Earth.

The algorithm, called HelioLinc3D, was created to assist the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in its 10-year survey of the night sky to identify nearby asteroids. Its purpose is to alert scientists to any potential space rocks on a collision course with Earth. The discovery of 2022 SF289 demonstrates the effectiveness of the software and enhances our safety.

There are millions of space rocks in the solar system, ranging from small asteroids to dwarf planets. While most are located far from Earth, some have orbits that bring them close to our planet. These near-Earth objects (NEOs), including PHAs, are closely monitored by astronomers to ensure they do not pose a threat of collision.

The discovery of 2022 SF289 was made using the HelioLinc3D algorithm in conjunction with data from the ATLAS survey in Hawaii. This successful test has shown that the algorithm can identify asteroids with fewer observations, making the detection process faster.

To search for potentially hazardous asteroids, astronomers capture images of the sky at least four times a night. When they observe a moving point of light following a straight trajectory across multiple images, they can confirm the presence of an asteroid. Additional observations are then made to determine the orbit of the asteroid. The HelioLinc3D algorithm can achieve the same detection with just two images, significantly speeding up the process.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, with its powerful 27-foot-wide mirror and 3,200-megapixel camera, is expected to uncover thousands of undiscovered potentially hazardous asteroids. The HelioLinc3D algorithm will play a crucial role in analyzing the data obtained by the observatory.

The discovery of 2022 SF289 is a promising preview of what the future holds for data-intensive astronomy. Advancements in algorithms, such as HelioLinc3D, will complement the capabilities of new telescopes and lead to significant discoveries in the coming decade. The announcement of the asteroid’s discovery was made in the International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Electronic Circular MPEC 2023-O26.