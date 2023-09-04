Protecting Coastal Habitats: The Role of Mangroves, Marshes, and Coral Islands

Coastlines around the world rely on the protection provided by natural habitats such as mangroves and tidal marshes. These ecosystems not only support fisheries and wildlife but also act as buffers against waves and pollutants. However, the increasing threat of global warming and rising sea levels is putting these habitats at risk.

Recent studies have shown that wetlands have the ability to respond to sea level rise by building up their root systems, which in turn helps remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This “blue” carbon sequestration potential has sparked interest in restoration projects for mangroves and tidal marshes.

Despite their resilience, these ecosystems do have limits. Understanding the upper limits of mangrove and marsh resilience in the face of accelerating sea level rise is an ongoing topic of debate. A new study published in the journal Nature analyzes the vulnerability and exposure of mangroves, marshes, and coral islands to sea level rise, emphasizing the importance of keeping global warming within 2 degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels.

The study encompasses an assessment of 190 mangroves, 477 tidal marshes, and 872 coral reef islands worldwide. Computer modeling was used to determine the level of exposure these coastal ecosystems would face under different warming scenarios.

The findings indicate that mangroves, tidal marshes, and coral islands can cope with low rates of sea level rise and remain stable and healthy. However, in some locations where land is sinking, the relative rate of sea level rise is higher, causing marshes to fail and slowly drown. These scenarios provide a glimpse of what the future may hold in a warming world.

If sea level rise doubles to 7-8 millimeters per year, it becomes highly likely that mangroves and tidal marshes will no longer keep pace, and coral islands will undergo rapid changes. Even at lower rates of sea level rise, extensive loss of these habitats is likely.

It is crucial to give coastal ecosystems a fighting chance. Although they have survived rapid sea level rise in the past, they now face additional challenges in the form of competing land uses and the presence of coastal levees. Protecting and restoring these habitats is essential for safeguarding our coastlines and the invaluable services they provide.

