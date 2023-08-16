India’s Next Mission: Exploring the Sun

India’s space agency, ISRO, is gearing up for its next big mission after the successful launch of the lunar mission. The upcoming mission, called Aditya-L1, aims to explore the sun. Aditya-L1 is India’s first space-based observatory and has been in development for over a decade.

The spacecraft will be equipped with a payload called Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VERC), which weighs 90 kilograms. It will be the primary instrument used for scientific observations of the sun. Aditya-L1, along with its seven different payloads, has been successfully integrated and transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for its launch next month.

Once launched, Aditya-L1 will take approximately four months to reach its destination near the sun. It will be placed in a halo orbit around a point called L1, which is about 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. This position will allow Aditya-L1 to observe the sun without any eclipses.

The mission aims to study various aspects of the sun, including remote sensing of the sun’s emissions, in-situ experiments on the photons and solar wind ions and electrons, and studying the interplanetary magnetic field created in space. The scientists also hope to gather more data on coronal mass ejections, powerful radiation storms that erupt from the sun’s corona into space.

These solar storms can have a significant impact on Earth, disrupting communication systems and posing a threat to satellites. By studying these storms, scientists hope to improve their understanding and ability to predict them, providing early warnings and taking necessary precautions.

The launch of Aditya-L1 is scheduled for next month from Sriharikota, and it is expected to be a milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.