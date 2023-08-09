Astronomers Plan to Explore Photon Rings of Supermassive Black Holes with Space Telescope

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) captured the first-ever images of supermassive black holes, revealing the shadows cast by these celestial objects. Now, astronomers are aiming to take their observations a step further. While the initial images were formed from light deflected by the incredible gravity of the black holes, scientists are now hoping to detect photons that orbit the supermassive black holes in order to study the characteristics of these rings.

To achieve this, researchers have explored various theoretical approaches to extract the photon ring signal from the existing data collected by the EHT. Ongoing observations will assist in refining this measurement. However, to truly observe the photon rings, the telescope’s resolution needs to be improved. The proposed solution is the Event Horizon Explorer (EHE), a space mission that aims to enhance the sharpness of the images by a factor of 10.

The EHT is a unique telescope that utilizes a technique in radio astronomy to improve image resolution by observing the same object simultaneously with two telescopes. By combining the data from eight radio telescopes located around the globe, the EHT functions as an Earth-sized telescope. However, to create an even larger observatory, astronomers argue that a space telescope is the next logical step.

The $300 million EHE would enable researchers to expand the telescope’s capabilities and explore the photon rings in greater detail. The mission would require extreme sensitivity and precise timing to coordinate with the other observatories. The spacecraft would need to be in stable orbits, while also being close enough to transmit the substantial data back to Earth. Laser communication technology is being considered to transmit the vast amount of recorded data, similar to beaming the entirety of the Library of Congress.

The feasibility of such a mission was recently examined by a group of 70 researchers from various disciplines. They concluded that the proposed mission is realistic in the near future, given the advancements in technologies such as laser communication. The team believes that the EHE could be developed and launched within the next decade.

Studying the photon rings would provide valuable insights into the properties of supermassive black holes and enable researchers to test fundamental theories about the universe. It could also shed light on the mysterious phenomenon lying beyond black holes. If successful, the EHE may measure the effects of a rotating black hole on the bending of light, allowing for a thorough examination of this phenomenon.

While awaiting the launch of the EHE, astronomers anticipate obtaining new results from the EHT, including the highly anticipated first video of a supermassive black hole, as the observed shadows are not static but rather dynamic entities.