Astronomers Find Success with Euclid Telescope Despite Technical Hiccup

Astronomers are relieved to report that the Euclid wide-angle space telescope’s instruments are functioning properly, despite a discovered defect in the orbiter’s hull that allowed sunlight to contaminate some images. Launched recently, Euclid’s mission is to capture billions of galaxies in order to compile the most comprehensive three-dimensional map of the universe. Although the telescope has not yet begun its official observations, which will focus on studying dark matter and dark energy, the instruments have been successfully tested by the European Space Agency.

The latest images, obtained by Euclid’s Visible instrument (VIS) and Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP), provide a glimpse of the shapes of distant galaxies in a small region of the sky. According to Carole Mundell, ESA’s director of science, these images confirm that Euclid is functioning effectively. She stated, “Our teams have worked tirelessly since the launch of Euclid on July 1 and these first engineering images give a tantalising glimpse of the remarkable data we can expect from Euclid.”

During initial tests, the space agency faced uncertainty about the observatory’s capabilities when an unusual light pattern affected certain images. The issue was later identified as sunlight entering the spacecraft through a small gap. Scientists learned that they could capture clear images by avoiding specific orientations that allowed sunlight to leak through the cracks.

Euclid’s VIS instrument captures detailed images of faraway galaxies at visible wavelengths, enabling astronomers to study their individual shapes. By analyzing the infrared data from the NISP device, which splits the light from each galaxy and star, scientists can calculate their distances from Earth. This information will be used to construct a 3D map of the universe spanning ten billion years and covering over a third of the sky. The aim is to uncover the secrets of dark matter and dark energy, two mysterious components that constitute approximately 95 percent of the universe and drive its expansion.

Examining the distribution of matter across different distances, astronomers hope to understand how gravity and dark energy influence the behavior of matter. Gravity attracts matter over shorter distances, while dark energy, dominating at longer distances, causes matter to move further apart.

Yannick Mellier, an astronomer at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris and a member of the Euclid Consortium, stated, “The outstanding first images obtained using Euclid’s visible and near-infrared instruments open a new era to observational cosmology and statistical astronomy. They mark the beginning of the quest for the very nature of dark energy, to be undertaken by the Euclid Consortium.”