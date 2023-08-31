India to Launch Mission to Study Sun and Space Weather

India is set to embark on its latest space mission, focusing on studying the sun and its impact on space weather. The mission, called Aditya-L1, will be the first of its kind for India and will orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. By utilizing this specific location, the spacecraft will experience balanced gravitational forces, reducing fuel consumption.

The primary objective of the Aditya-L1 mission is to observe solar activities and their effects on space weather in real time. The government has allocated a budget of around $46 million for this project. While the mission is set to launch on September 2, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not released an official update on the total costs.

Another notable space venture by India is the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send a crew of three individuals into orbit for a three-day mission before returning to Indian waters. To support this mission, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre has successfully tested systems for stabilizing the crew module and managing its velocity during re-entry. The total budget allocated for the Gaganyaan program is approximately $1.08 billion. ISRO envisions focusing on sustaining human presence in space once Gaganyaan is accomplished. The mission is expected to be ready by 2024.

India is also collaborating with NASA on the NISAR (NASA-ISRO SAR) satellite. This mission involves mapping the entire planet every 12 days, providing essential data for analyzing changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, and natural hazards such as earthquakes and landslides. The satellite, roughly the size of an SUV, is planned to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

In addition, India is building its first dedicated polarimetry mission, called XPoSat, to study cosmic X-ray sources. This mission is expected to offer new insights into high-energy astrophysics and enable deep investigations of neutron stars and black hole sources. The launch date for XPoSat has not been announced yet.

India has a significant history of successful space missions. Notable past missions include Chandrayaan-3, which achieved the first-ever safe landing in the moon’s south pole region, confirming the presence of various elements on the moon. Chandrayaan-2, although experiencing a lander crash, successfully deployed an orbiter, and the mission was focused on studying the lunar south pole. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) placed a spacecraft in the Mars orbit in 2013, making India the fourth space agency to achieve this feat. Lastly, the Chandrayaan-1 mission, launched in 2008, confirmed the presence of water ice on the moon.

