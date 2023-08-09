Astronomers Plan Next Step in Black Hole Research

A group of international researchers, led by the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian (CfA), has set its sights on the next phase of studying black holes. The team gathered at Harvard University to discuss plans for the Event Horizon Explorer (EHE) mission, which aims to capture images of the photon rings that surround black holes. This $300 million project builds upon the success of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project in 2019, which resulted in the first-ever image of a black hole.

The EHE mission seeks to enhance the clarity of images taken by the EHT by a factor of 10. By capturing images of the photon rings, the team hopes to gain further insights into the nature of black holes. Currently, the EHT images are not able to distinguish the narrow photon rings from the surrounding light near a black hole. The EHE project aims to overcome this limitation.

The team of over 70 researchers believe that the project is feasible and are confident that they can complete it within the next decade. Challenges include building sensitive receivers that can record light hitting the telescope at temperatures close to absolute zero, and launching a dish with a precise surface diameter of several meters.

If successful, the EHE mission could provide evidence that black holes at the centers of galaxies are spinning and dragging space-time along with them. This would have significant implications for our understanding of the cosmos.

The EHE project aligns with key priorities identified by the U.S. astronomy community. The researchers believe it presents an extraordinary opportunity to gain insights into the formation of massive black holes in the centers of galaxies.

The team is excited by the progress made thus far and the potential for new discoveries. The project represents a collaborative effort involving breakthrough technologies from various systems and could bring us closer to understanding the edge of the universe.