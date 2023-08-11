NASA’s STEREO-A Spacecraft Set to Fly by Earth, Providing New Insights into the Sun

On August 12, 2023, NASA’s STEREO-A spacecraft will make its first flyby of Earth, marking a special occasion for the nearly 17-year-old mission. This visit home presents an opportunity for collaboration with other NASA missions near Earth and promises to reveal new insights into our closest star, the Sun.

Launched on October 25, 2006, STEREO-A and its twin spacecraft, STEREO-B, have been orbiting the Sun in Earth-like orbits. In the years following their launch, the mission achieved its goal of providing the first stereoscopic view of the Sun, giving humanity a three-dimensional perspective of our star. This breakthrough came when the spacecraft reached a 180-degree separation in their orbits, allowing us to see the Sun as a complete sphere.

During the Earth flyby on August 12, STEREO-A will once again use its stereoscopic capability to combine views with NASA’s Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and the European Space Agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). By synthesizing these views, scientists hope to gain 3D information and study active regions and coronal loops on the Sun, enhancing our understanding of their structures.

In addition to the scientific measurements, STEREO-A’s proximity to Earth during the flyby presents an opportunity to feel, as well as see, phenomena related to the Sun. This could potentially lead to major discoveries about solar eruptions and other solar activities.

Overall, the flyby of STEREO-A will provide a unique and valuable opportunity for scientists to study the Sun in ways that are not possible from Earth. The collaboration and insights gained from this mission will contribute to our understanding of our closest star and its impact on our planet.