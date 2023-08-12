CityLife

Science

NASA’s STEREO-A Spacecraft Returns to Earth After 17 Years

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
A NASA spacecraft known as STEREO-A will be returning to Earth on August 12 after being away for 17 years. STEREO-A, which is part of the agency’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory (STEREO) mission, will be flying close to Earth for the first time since its launch in October 2006.

STEREO-A, along with its counterpart STEREO-B, captured a “stereoscopic” view of the sun, providing a multiple-perspective view of our star. In 2011, the two spacecraft achieved a 180-degree separation, offering humanity its first complete view of the sun as a sphere.

During its visit, STEREO-A will collaborate with newer NASA missions, such as the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), to provide a stereoscopic 3D picture of the sun. This will allow researchers to make important solar measurements, identify active regions on the sun, and obtain 3D information about magnetic structures underlying sunspots.

STEREO-A will also collect data on coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are eruptions of charged particles from the sun. These CMEs can disrupt satellites, interfere with radio signals, and damage power infrastructure on Earth. By studying CMEs from multiple viewpoints, scientists hope to better understand their magnetic fields and predict their effects.

This visit by STEREO-A could help scientists decode long-standing mysteries about the sun and its behavior. With the sun approaching a period of solar maximum in its cycle, STEREO-A will experience a different star compared to its previous encounter in 2006 when the sun was in a quiet phase.

STEREO-A’s return to Earth provides an opportunity for further research and a chance to gain valuable knowledge about our host star.

