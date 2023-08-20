Africa’s East African Rift System: Splitting the Continent

Africa is slowly but surely splitting in two, with the East African Rift System (EARS) being one of the largest rifts in the world. This active continental rift zone stretches for thousands of kilometers through Ethiopia, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi, and Mozambique. It could potentially split the African plate into the smaller Somalian plate and the larger Nubian plate.

Scientists used GPS mapping and computer models to study the complex movement of the EARS. They discovered that the rift is being driven by both shallow lithospheric buoyancy forces and deeper mantle forces, but in different ways. The rift spreads from east to west due to lithospheric buoyancy forces, perpendicular to the direction of the fracture. However, there are also forces acting on the rift in a parallel direction, north-to-south, influenced by the African Superplume, which brings mantle material from the core-mantle boundary and flows in a northeast direction across the continent.

Despite moving at a snail’s pace of millimeters per year, the EARS is already seismically active. The thinning lithosphere at certain points can lead to the formation of giant cracks in the ground and frequent earthquakes. The gradual stretching and deformation of the Earth’s lithosphere over vast timescales is similar to the behavior of Silly Putty.

This new study provides insight into the complexities of the EARS and confirms previous ideas about the role of forces in driving the rift. The findings help improve our understanding of the dynamics of continental rifting and the geological processes shaping our planet.

