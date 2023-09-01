Geoengineering Cannot Prevent Collapse of West Antarctic Ice Sheet, Study Shows

Scientists from the University of Bern in Switzerland and the UK have conducted simulations showing that geoengineering measures, such as injecting aerosols into the atmosphere, cannot prevent the collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS). The researchers found that the only way to avoid the collapse of the ice sheet and the subsequent rise in sea levels is to rapidly reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. The study highlights the urgent need to eliminate carbon emissions as quickly as possible to prevent dangerous consequences of climate change.

Climate scientists have been warning about the slow progress in reducing global reliance on fossil fuels to mitigate climate change. As a result, there is growing interest in geoengineering schemes, such as solar radiation management (SRM), to artificially cool the Earth. SRM involves injecting aerosols into the stratosphere to reflect incoming solar radiation back into space. While SRM could help avoid reaching dangerous tipping points in the climate system, including the collapse of the WAIS, the researchers found that it would only delay the collapse rather than prevent it altogether.

The team combined ice sheet models with climate simulations to assess the effectiveness of SRM in preventing the collapse of the WAIS. They discovered that even with large-scale deployment of SRM, the collapse could only be delayed for 20–60 years under different emissions scenarios. Rapid decarbonization by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions globally was identified as the most effective strategy to prevent the long-term collapse of the ice sheet.

Furthermore, the study warns of the potential risks and unintended side effects associated with SRM. Maintaining global-scale aerosol injection for centuries would be necessary to keep greenhouse gas concentrations at safe levels. If the injection were to cease, global temperatures would rise sharply. The research underscores the importance of focusing on reducing carbon emissions rather than relying on geoengineering as a solution to mitigate climate change.

Source: Nature Climate Change