Physicists Develop Technique to Control Alignment of Supermoiré Lattices

Physicists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have achieved a breakthrough in the precise control of supermoiré lattices. By using a set of golden rules, they have developed a technique that allows for the alignment of two moiré patterns, revolutionizing the potential for next-generation moiré quantum matter.

Moiré patterns are formed when two periodic structures are overlaid with a relative twist angle between them. These patterns result in an electronic reconstruction and have been used to create new structures with unique properties. When two moiré patterns are stacked together, a supermoiré lattice is formed. Compared to traditional single moiré materials, this lattice expands the range of tunable material properties and opens up possibilities for various applications.

The research team at NUS Physics Department, led by Professor Ariando, successfully realized the controlled alignment of the hBN/graphene/hBN supermoiré lattice. They also formulated the “Golden Rule of Three” to guide the creation of supermoiré lattices using their technique. The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Creating a graphene supermoiré lattice poses several challenges, including finding a suitable graphene flake and aligning two different lattice materials. The team’s technique overcomes these challenges by using a “30° rotation technique” and a “flip-over technique” to control the alignment of the layers. They have fabricated 20 moiré samples with high accuracy.

The technique developed by the NUS physicists not only significantly shortens the fabrication time but also improves the accuracy of the samples. The team believes that their technique and golden rules will benefit researchers working in the field of two-dimensional materials and other strongly correlated systems.

In the future, the team aims to explore the unique properties of single-layer graphene supermoiré lattices and extend their technique to other material systems to discover novel quantum phenomena.

Reference: “Controlled alignment of supermoiré lattice in double-aligned graphene heterostructures” by Junxiong Hu, Junyou Tan, Mohammed M. Al Ezzi, Udvas Chattopadhyay, Jian Gou, Yuntian Zheng, Zihao Wang, Jiayu Chen, Reshmi Thottathil, Jiangbo Luo, Kenji Watanabe, Takashi Taniguchi, Andrew Thye Shen Wee, Shaffique Adam, and A. Ariando, Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-39893-5

Sources:

– National University of Singapore

– Nature Communications