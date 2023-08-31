ISRO Prepares for Launch of Aditya-L1 Mission to the Sun

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is making preparations for its upcoming Aditya-L1 mission, an interplanetary mission to the Sun. The launch is scheduled for September 2nd, and the space agency has reported that the preparations are progressing well. The mission will be carried out using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL variant (PSLV-XL) rocket. The spacecraft will initially be placed in a low Earth orbit (LEO) before moving into an elliptical orbit. As the spacecraft travels towards its final destination, it will exit Earth’s Sphere of Influence (SOI) and enter a large halo orbit around L1. This unique orbit will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the Sun without any occultation or eclipses, providing real-time observations of solar activities and their effects on space weather.

The Aditya-L1 mission will carry seven payloads that will observe various aspects of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. These payloads will use electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors to gather data on coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, flare activities, space weather dynamics, and the propagation of particles and fields. Other scientific objectives of the mission include studying the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, the partially ionized plasma, and the initiation of coronal mass ejections and flares.

The Sun, estimated to be 4.5 billion years old, is a hot glowing ball of hydrogen and helium gases that serves as the primary source of energy for the solar system. The core of the Sun reaches temperatures as high as 15 million degrees Celsius, where nuclear fusion occurs. The visible surface of the Sun, known as the photosphere, has a comparatively cooler temperature of around 5,500 degrees Celsius.

Studying the Sun can provide valuable insights into not only our own star but also other stars in our Milky Way and galaxies beyond. The Sun’s dynamic nature and eruptive phenomena release immense amounts of energy, which can disrupt spacecraft and communication systems. Early warnings of such events are crucial for minimizing the impact on these systems and protecting astronauts. The extreme thermal and magnetic phenomena exhibited by the Sun offer a unique opportunity for scientists to study these phenomena in a natural laboratory setting.

All seven payloads carried by the Aditya-L1 mission have been developed indigenously by various laboratories in India, in close coordination with ISRO. The mission will contribute to a better understanding of the Sun and its impact on space weather, providing valuable data for scientific research and technological applications.

Sources:

ISRO, X (Twitter)