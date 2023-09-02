India Set to Launch First Solar Observation Mission

India is preparing to launch its first observation mission to the Sun, named Aditya-L1, just days after the country successfully landed a probe near the Moon’s south pole. Aditya-L1 is scheduled to blast off from the launch pad at Sriharikota on Saturday, and will be positioned at a distance of 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The journey to the destination, known as Lagrange point 1 (L1), which is the point between the Sun and Earth where gravitational forces cancel each other out, will take approximately four months.

Once Aditya-L1 reaches L1, it will be able to orbit the Sun at the same rate as the Earth, making it an ideal vantage point to constantly observe the Sun, even during eclipses. The mission is equipped with seven scientific instruments that will study the solar corona, photosphere, and chromosphere to understand solar activity and its impact on Earth and near-space weather in real time.

The Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) has not disclosed the mission’s cost, but estimates put it at 3.78 billion rupees ($46 million). The data gathered by Aditya-L1 will enhance scientific understanding of the Sun and aid in predicting solar activity such as solar wind and solar flares. Additionally, this knowledge will help protect satellites from potential damage caused by space weather.

India’s solar mission follows its recent achievement of successfully landing a probe near the lunar south pole. If Aditya-L1 is successful, India will join an elite group of countries, including Japan, the US, and the European Space Agency, that are actively studying the Sun.

Source: BBC News