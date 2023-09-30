India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft successfully escapes Earth’s influence

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on September 2, 2023, has surpassed a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometres from Earth, marking its successful escape from the planet’s sphere of influence. Isro announced that the spacecraft is now en route to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This achievement follows the success of Isro’s previous mission, the Mars Orbiter Mission, in sending a spacecraft beyond Earth’s sphere of influence.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first mission dedicated to studying the Sun, with a focus on understanding the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. The mission is equipped with seven distinct payloads, five of which were developed by Isro and two by academic institutes in collaboration with the space agency. These payloads will aid in gathering essential data about the Sun and its various phenomena.

One of the noteworthy aspects of Aditya-L1’s mission is its orbit around the Sun-Earth L1 point, which is located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. This point is known as a Lagrange point or libration point, where the gravitational force between two massive bodies, in this case the Sun and Earth, exactly balances the centripetal force needed for a smaller object, like a spacecraft, to orbit with them.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft’s orbit around the L1 point offers several advantages. Firstly, it allows for minimal fuel consumption and orbit corrections, ensuring the spacecraft can maintain its desired path with minimal energy expenditure. Secondly, this strategic position provides an ideal vantage point for studying solar phenomena, as it offers a unique perspective on the Sun and its activities.

The Aditya-L1 mission has four primary objectives: understanding coronal heating and solar wind acceleration, investigating the initiation of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), flares, and near-Earth space weather, exploring the coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, and studying solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy.

With its successful escape from Earth’s influence and its journey towards the Sun-Earth L1 point, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is poised to contribute valuable insights into the mysteries of the Sun and enhance our understanding of our solar system.

Definitions:

– Isro: Indian Space Research Organisation

– Aditya-L1: India’s first mission to study the Sun

– Lagrange points: Unique locations in space where the gravitational force between two massive bodies balances the centripetal force required for a smaller object to orbit with them.

