India’s Aditya L1 Spacecraft Begins Trajectory towards Lagrange Point

India’s first space-based mission, Aditya L1 spacecraft, has successfully completed the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion manoeuvre, marking the start of its 110-day journey to the L1 Lagrange point. The L1 Lagrange point is a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun. The spacecraft will be injected into an orbit around L1 after approximately 110 days.

Aditya-L1, which was launched on September 2, is India’s first space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the L1 point, which is located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth. It will observe the outer atmosphere of the Sun but will not approach or land on the Sun.

Aditya-L1 has undergone four Earth-bound manoeuvres since its launch to gain the necessary velocity for its journey to L1. Once it arrives at the L1 point, another manoeuvre will bind it to an irregularly shaped orbit around L1. The satellite is expected to reach the intended orbit after approximately 127 days.

The advantage of placing a spacecraft in the halo orbit around L1 is the continuous view it provides of the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. Aditya-L1 carries seven scientific payloads, developed by ISRO and national research laboratories, to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona of the Sun. Four of these payloads directly view the Sun, while the remaining three conduct in-situ studies of particles and fields at L1.

The Lagrange points are named after Joseph-Louis Lagrange, an Italian-French mathematician, and are parking areas in space where small objects tend to stay with reduced fuel consumption. These points allow spacecraft to remain in position as the gravitational pull of the Earth and the Sun equals the necessary centripetal force.

