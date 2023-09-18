India’s First Space-Based Observatory, Aditya-L1, Begins Journey Towards the Sun

India’s first space-based observatory, Aditya-L1, has successfully carried out the Trans-Lagrangian 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day journey towards the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The L1 point is located about 1.5 million km from Earth and is approximately 1% of the distance between Earth and the Sun. This is the fifth consecutive time that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully transferred an object to another celestial body or location in space.

Aditya-L1, launched on September 2, is dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun and has a mission life of five years. It carries seven payloads, five of which were developed by ISRO and two by Indian academic institutes in collaboration with the space agency. The spacecraft will be injected into an orbit around the L1 point in January 2024, after which it will spend its mission life orbiting around L1 in a plane perpendicular to the Sun-Earth line.

ISRO announced that the Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS) instrument, a part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) payload, has started collecting scientific data. STEPS consists of six sensors that measure supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons in different directions. This data will help scientists analyze the behavior of particles surrounding the Earth and provide insights into the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena.

Aditya-L1 is an important step for India’s space exploration efforts and will provide crucial information to understand phenomena related to the Sun, such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, flare activities, space weather dynamics, and particle and field propagations.

