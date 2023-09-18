India’s First Solar Space Observatory, Aditya-L1, Begins Journey to Lagrange Point-1

India’s space agency, ISRO, has successfully initiated the Trans-Lagrangian1 Insertion (TLI) for its solar space observatory mission, Aditya-L1. The spacecraft has embarked on a 110-day journey to Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. L1 is a specific location in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies, in this case, the Sun and Earth, are balanced, allowing for relative stability of objects placed in that position.

The TLI maneuver was flawlessly executed, propelling the spacecraft on a trajectory towards L1. This marks ISRO’s fifth consecutive success in transferring an object to a new celestial body or location in space. Aditya-L1’s mission is dedicated to the comprehensive study of the Sun and its impact on space weather.

Once the spacecraft reaches L1, a subsequent maneuver will ensure it remains in an orbit around L1 for its entire mission lifespan. Aditya-L1 will orbit in an irregularly shaped path, roughly perpendicular to the line connecting the Earth and the Sun.

The scientific objectives of Aditya-L1 include studying coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), the dynamics of the solar atmosphere, and temperature anisotropy. The spacecraft carries seven distinct payloads designed to gather data and analyze the behavior of particles in space. Sensors from the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer instrument, part of the Aditya Solar Wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload, have already begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances surpassing 50,000 kilometers from Earth. This data will contribute to a better understanding of the particles’ surrounding Earth.

With the commencement of the transmission of scientific data, Aditya-L1 represents a significant milestone for India’s space exploration and research capabilities. As the mission progresses, scientists hope to uncover valuable insights into solar activities and their impact on space weather.

– Lagrange Point-1 Definition: A position in space where the gravitational pull from two celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Earth, is balanced, allowing for relative stability.