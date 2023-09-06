Active Particles Form Unique 2D Solids with Giant Spontaneous Deformations

Active particles, such as bacteria-like particles, can form two-dimensional (2D) solids that possess long-range crystalline order accompanied by significant spontaneous deformations. This discovery, made by researchers at Soochow University in China, challenges our understanding of the behavior of systems far from equilibrium.

In equilibrium, 2D solids lack true long-range order, with the arrangement of particles becoming less defined as distance from a central lattice site increases. However, the study found that active crystals, composed of self-propelled particles, exhibit a different set of rules. While they still stabilize into an ordered solid-like phase, they display extremely large fluctuations around the perfect crystal lattice configuration.

The presence of periodicity and long-range order is a defining feature of crystal structures. However, equilibrium 2D solids cannot exhibit true long-range order, only long-range orientational order. Active matter systems, which convert energy into mechanical work at microscopic scales, face theoretical challenges in understanding if and how true 2D crystals can be stabilized.

The researchers examined a common toy model of active matter, consisting of mutually repulsive particles. They discovered that the system demonstrated dense, ordered phases reminiscent of equilibrium solids when specific parameters were met. By numerically modeling the system, they observed quasi-long-range positional order and true long-range orientational order similar to equilibrium solids. Notably, the power-law exponents describing the positional order reached exceptionally high values, deviating from traditional equilibrium physics.

To support their numerical findings, the researchers developed a linear elastic theory to describe particle displacement in relation to a perfectly ordered lattice. They introduced an “effective active temperature” that replaces the conventional temperature used in equilibrium theories, allowing for a better understanding of the fluctuations and deformations seen in 2D active solids.

This study highlights how systems far from equilibrium can challenge conventional rules and provide insights into the behavior of active particles. By bridging the gap between active and equilibrium systems, researchers can potentially apply these discoveries to future materials design based on active particles.

