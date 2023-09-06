A Newly Discovered Comet is Making its First Visit in 400 Years

A comet that has not been seen in over 400 years is currently passing through our cosmic neighborhood. Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the kilometer-sized comet this week or early next, as it won’t return for another 400 years. The comet will safely pass Earth on September 12, coming within 78 million miles of our planet.

To spot the comet, early risers should look toward the northeastern horizon about 1 1/2 hours before dawn. It will be positioned less than 10 degrees above the horizon near the constellation Leo. As the comet approaches the sun, it will brighten, but it will also drop lower in the sky, making it harder to see. Binoculars are recommended for the best viewing experience.

Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, described the comet as “amazing” with a long, structured tail. He mentioned that the next week represents the last feasible chance to see the comet from the Northern Hemisphere before it gets lost in the sun’s glare.

If the comet survives its close encounter with the sun, it should become visible in the Southern Hemisphere by the end of September, appearing low on the horizon during evening twilight. The comet, which has been named after the amateur Japanese astronomer who discovered it in mid-August, is a rare find as most comets are now discovered by professional sky surveys.

According to Paul Chodas, manager of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, this comet was last seen about 430 years ago, just before Galileo invented the telescope. It’s an exciting event for stargazers and astronomers alike, who are eagerly observing this rare cosmic visitor.

