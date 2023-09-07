CityLife

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Now’s the Time to Catch a New Comet Before it Vanishes for 400 Years

A newly discovered comet, named C/2023 P1 Nishimura, is making its way through our cosmic neighborhood for the first time in over 400 years. Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere have a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of the comet before it disappears for four centuries.

The kilometer-sized (1/2-mile) comet will pass by Earth safely on September 12, coming within 78 million miles (125 million kilometers). To spot the comet, early risers should look towards the northeastern horizon about 1 1/2 hours before dawn, specifically near the constellation Leo. As the comet moves closer to the sun, it will brighten but drop lower in the sky, requiring a good pair of binoculars and knowledge of where to look.

The comet will reach its closest point to the sun on September 17, possibly surviving the encounter rather than disintegrating. Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi has described the comet as amazing, with a long, highly structured tail that is a joy to observe through a telescope. If the comet survives, it should become visible in the Southern Hemisphere by the end of September, low on the horizon during evening twilight.

The Nishimura comet was discovered in mid-August by an amateur Japanese astronomer and is named after him. It is quite rare for an amateur to discover a comet in this day and age. The last time this comet visited our solar system was approximately 430 years ago, predating the invention of the telescope.

Now is the last feasible chance for observers in the Northern Hemisphere to witness the beauty of this comet before it disappears into the sun’s glare. Make sure to seize this opportunity for a celestial spectacle that won’t be seen again for another 400 years.

Source: Phys.org (retrieved on September 7, 2023)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

