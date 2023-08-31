The LHC Resumes Beam Production, Preparing for Heavy Ion Collisions

Following the repair of a vacuum leak, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has resumed beam production in preparation for physics research. Beams were injected into the LHC slightly ahead of schedule on August 30th. The machine will now undergo recommissioning, validation of safety systems, and fine-tuning of machine parameters to ensure it’s ready to deliver beams for research.

The repair of the inner triplet vacuum leak was completed on August 1st, allowing for the LHC’s cooldown to be completed on August 22nd. Powering tests were performed to assess the readiness of the LHC equipment for regular operation. During these tests, none of the dipole magnets experienced a quench, which was expected due to the machine being kept cold and the temperature of the arc remaining below 80 Kelvin.

Representatives of the LHC experiments and machine teams have revised the schedule for the LHC. Regular proton running for this year will end due to the vacuum leak repair, with the focus shifting to heavy ion physics. The heavy-ion program will consist of a proton-proton reference run at an energy of 2.68 TeV, followed by lead ion collisions in all four large LHC experiments. Originally scheduled for four weeks, the lead ion run has been extended by an additional week.

The resumption of beam operation is a significant achievement, highlighting the dedication and innovative spirit of CERN’s scientific and technical teams. Their efforts have allowed for the repair of the vacuum leak in a much shorter time than standard procedures would have taken.

Overall, the LHC is gearing up for a busy and successful period of physics research, with anticipation high for the upcoming heavy ion collisions.