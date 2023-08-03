Accelerating Electrons to TeV Levels Using Curved Laser Beams

Particle accelerators have traditionally been large and expensive machines. However, laser wakefield accelerators (LWFAs) provide a promising alternative. These accelerators use lasers to accelerate particles along the wake in a plasma field. One challenge has been reinjecting the accelerated particles into another stage of a multi-stage accelerator to achieve higher energies.

Researchers have now discovered a solution to this problem by using curved channels for the laser beams. By injecting the laser beam into a continuous cavity, they can overcome the reinjection issue. The construction of their plasma wakefield acceleration system is detailed in an open access paper by Hongyang Deng et al. The paper discusses the fabrication of capillaries that contain waveguides for side-injection lasers. These capillaries are created using femtosecond laser ablation technology, resulting in narrow channels with the necessary properties.

During the experiments, researchers faced the challenge of aligning the injected laser beam with the main channel to avoid disrupting the plasma wakefield. By successfully addressing the reinjection issue, the researchers can overcome the limitations imposed by natural dephasing occurring in the plasma wakefield at certain distances.

Multi-stage LWFAs are intriguing due to their small size and lower cost compared to traditional accelerators. Solving the reinjection problem brings us closer to developing desktop TeV-level particle accelerators. While self-injection methods have been attempted before, ensuring their reliability and affordability has been a challenge.

This development opens up new possibilities for the practical use of particle accelerators in various applications beyond research facilities. The ability to accelerate particles to TeV levels using curved laser beams has the potential to revolutionize fields such as materials science, medical imaging, and energy production. The future of particle acceleration looks promising with these breakthroughs in technology.