Observations of Greenland’s Melting Season in 2023

Throughout the 2023 melting season in Greenland, above-average melting has been observed. Data from the National Snow and Ice Data Center indicates that melt was detected across up to 50 percent of the Greenland Ice Sheet’s surface on several days in June and July, equivalent to 800,000 square kilometers.

One area impacted by the melting is the Frederikshåb Glacier, located in southwest Greenland. Satellite images captured by the Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 and Landsat 9 show the extent of melting. In June, the image revealed a lobe-shaped piedmont glacier with extensive bright surface snow. However, by July, there was a dramatic reduction in the extent of bright snow, indicating significant melting.

The images also show a transition from “clean” snow to “dirty” ice. The darker color of the ice is due to the presence of particles like black carbon or dust, which accumulate as snow and ice melt. The presence of these impurities lowers the albedo of the ice, increasing its absorption of solar energy and hastening melting.

The emergence of melt ponds on the surface of the ice sheet is another noticeable change. These deep blue ponds form where snow has melted and pooled in low spots. Melt ponds can indicate the strength of Greenland’s melting season, which typically runs from May to early September. While only a few melt ponds were visible in the July image, abundant ponds were observed in a separate image captured in July, further north of Frederikshåb.

These transformations in Greenland’s melting season are a result of the increase in summer warmth, particularly in late June when warm southwesterly winds and clear skies intensified melting, especially in the southern regions of the island. Comparisons with previous melting seasons show that while 2023 has not surpassed the unprecedented melt seen in 2012, it has consistently experienced higher daily melt extents than the average from 1981-2010.

In conclusion, the 2023 melting season in Greenland has seen above-average melting, noticeably impacting the Frederikshåb Glacier and resulting in changes such as the transition from “clean” snow to “dirty” ice and the emergence of melt ponds. The increased monitoring capabilities provided by Landsat 9 have allowed for more frequent and detailed observations of these seasonal changes in Greenland’s icy regions.