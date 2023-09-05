Quantum Light Drives High Harmonic Generation: A New Theory Explores Strong-Field Interactions

Researchers at Technion–Israel Institute of Technology have introduced a new theory that delves into the physics behind non-perturbative interactions driven by quantum light. Published in Nature Physics, this theory has the potential to guide future experiments in strong-field physics and contribute to the development of new quantum technology.

Led by professors Ido Kaminer, Oren Cohen, and Michael Krueger, the researchers collaborated across three different research groups to explore the quantum properties of light in non-perturbative interactions. Alexey Gorlach and Matan Even Tsur, co-first authors of the paper, played instrumental roles in spearheading the study, with contributions from Michael Birk and Nick Rivera.

The team focused on high harmonic generation (HHG), a highly nonlinear process that occurs when intense pulses of light cause matter to emit high harmonics of the driving light pulse. While HHG has been the subject of previous research, it has predominantly been explained using classical theories. The researchers sought to uncover when quantum physics comes into play in the HHG process.

To address this, the researchers built upon their previous work in which they proposed a quantum theory-based framework encompassing all photonics phenomena, including HHG. In this new study, they examined HHG through the lens of quantum optics and incorporated intense quantum light states, specifically bright squeezed vacuum states. This work was motivated by the discovery by Prof. Maria Chekhova that it is possible to create the necessary intense quantum light for HHG.

By analyzing the spectra of HHG for different driving light states, the researchers found that the quantum state of the driving field has a significant impact on the emitted harmonics. In particular, when the system was driven by a bright squeezed vacuum state, it emitted more harmonics compared to when illuminated by classical coherent light with the same intensity, frequency, and polarization.

This research contributes to the emerging field of quantum HHG and opens up new directions for studying strong-field physics. The findings pave the way for future experiments that can leverage the quantum properties of light in high harmonic generation, leading to advancements in quantum technology.

Source:

– Gorlach et al, Nature Physics (2023)

– DOI: 10.1038/s41567-023-02127-y