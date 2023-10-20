CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Bulk Acoustic Resonators Enable Precise Measurement of Acoustic Energy

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 20, 2023
Bulk Acoustic Resonators Enable Precise Measurement of Acoustic Energy

Researchers from Harvard University and Purdue University have developed a strategy to control and read out silicon vacancies inside bulk acoustic resonators made of 4H silicon carbide (SiC). These resonators, which amplify or filter acoustic waves, have various applications including RF telecommunication and quantum technologies. However, accurately measuring the acoustic energy stored in them over time has been a challenge. The researchers’ strategy involves tuning the frequencies absorbed or amplified by defects in the resonator. They used a device called a lateral overtone bulk acoustic resonator (LOBAR), made of 4H SiC, to demonstrate the spin-acoustic control of silicon vacancies. They conducted a frequency spectrum analysis and used optical readout to visualize the device’s resonance mode. The non-invasive measurement allows for precise characterization of the acoustic properties of microelectromechanical systems. This research opens up new possibilities for fabricating reliable and high-performing signal processing devices.

Bulk acoustic resonators are structures that amplify or filter acoustic waves and have applications in RF telecommunication and quantum technologies.
Source: Nature Electronics (DOI: 10.1038/s41928-023-01029-4)

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Burnt Rocket Bodies and Satellites Leave Metal Particle Signature in Earth’s Atmosphere

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Advanced Imaging Reveals Insights into California’s Long Valley Caldera

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2: Exploring Mars with Powerful Payloads

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Science

Burnt Rocket Bodies and Satellites Leave Metal Particle Signature in Earth’s Atmosphere

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Advanced Imaging Reveals Insights into California’s Long Valley Caldera

Oct 21, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The Mars Orbiter Mission-2: Exploring Mars with Powerful Payloads

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

Oct 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments