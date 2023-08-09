A Wild Few Days for the Sun and its Effects on Earth

The Sun has been quite active recently, and its behavior is having an impact on Earth. On August 7th, the Sun released a powerful flare, resulting in radio blackouts across North America. Additionally, a coronal mass ejection (CME) was predicted to reach our atmosphere as a glancing blow after erupting on August 5th.

Although there were expectations of a solar storm, forecasters now suspect that the CME might have missed Earth altogether. Despite this, we can anticipate an increase in this type of solar activity in the coming months as the Sun moves closer to the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, predicted to occur in July 2025.

For the past 18 months, the Sun has been consistently emitting eruptions, but its activity has been escalating. In both June and July, X-class flares occurred, which are the most powerful classification of solar flares. Additionally, in July, there was an M-class flare, the second-most powerful, nearly every day.

August has already seen two X-class flares and daily M-class flares. On August 5th, there was an X1.63 flare along with two M-class flares and nine less powerful C-class flares.

The recent X1.5-class flare that caused radio blackouts was emitted from a sunspot region on the edge of the solar disk. It hit Earth with such force that North America and the Pacific Ocean experienced radio blackout. Similarly, the August 5th flare also occurred from the edge of the disk, accompanied by coronal mass ejections.

These CMEs are comprised of billions of tons of ejected material from the Sun into the Solar System. The August 5th eruption is classified as a cannibal CME, where two eruptions follow each other closely. The second eruption, traveling faster than the first, overtakes and absorbs its predecessor, resulting in a more powerful wave of plasma and magnetic fields.

Although this eruption is expected to have a glancing impact on Earth due to its emission from the edge of the Sun, we can still anticipate a significant geomagnetic storm. This temporary disturbance to Earth’s magnetic field is caused by the exchange of energy with the incoming solar material.

While the Earth’s magnetic field provides some protection from the full force of the storm, we might witness a spectacular aurora show across Alaska, Canada, and the northernmost parts of the US. Space weather forecasts will provide more information in the near future, and we might have the opportunity to witness stunning nights if the Sun’s activity continues.