Precession of Jet Source Responsible for Variability in Blazars, Study Finds

An international research team led by Silke Britzen from the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Germany has discovered that the precession of jet sources is responsible for the observed variability in blazars. Blazars are supermassive black holes in the centers of galaxies that emit jets of particles, and they become visible when the jets are pointed directly at Earth.

For decades, the brightening of blazars, known as flare activity, was thought to be caused by the ejection of jet components from the core into the jet itself. However, the new study questions this established theory and suggests that it is actually the precession of the jet source that leads to the variability in blazars.

The researchers applied their model to a sample of 12 prominent active galactic nuclei (AGN) and found that the variability in brightness and jet curvature could be explained by the modulating power of precession. The team also discovered that the jet curvature is likely a signature of the existence of binary black holes at the center of these galaxies.

The study suggests that blazar variability may not be stochastic in nature, but rather deterministic. This means that the appearance of the jets is strongly modulated and altered by the precession effect. The findings provide insights into the inner workings of black hole machinery and offer a new way to understand jet physics.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of considering the precession of jet sources when studying blazars. It suggests that the observed variability in these objects can be attributed to the precession motion rather than the ejection of jet components. This research contributes to our understanding of the complex physics of accretion disks and jets in supermassive black holes.

Sources:

– The Astrophysical Journal: “Precession Dominates Blazar Variability”