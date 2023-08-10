The Himalayas Were Born Earlier Than Previously Believed

The Himalayas, home to the world’s tallest mountains, were formed differently than previously thought, according to geoscientists. It was believed that the collision of tectonic plates caused the mountains to rise, but researchers have discovered that the mountains had already started their ascent around 63 to 61 million years ago. The subduction of the Indian tectonic plate’s oceanic part played a significant role in this process.

A recent study published in the journal Nature Geoscience by lead author Daniel Enrique Ibarra and his colleagues reveals that the Himalayas reached about 60% of their current elevation before the continental plates collided. This finding challenges previous assumptions about the region’s climate in the past and may also impact our understanding of how other mountainous areas, like the Andes and Sierra Nevada, formed.

The average elevation of the Himalayas is currently 20,000 feet (6,100 meters), with Mount Everest standing as the world’s tallest mountain at 29,032 feet (8,849 meters) above sea level. The researchers used a technique called triple oxygen analysis to measure the oxygen isotopes in the sedimentary rocks of the mountain range. By tracking changes in isotopes, they were able to determine the historical altitude of rocks.

The researchers found that the elevation of the Himalayas around 62 million years ago was approximately 11,480 feet (3,500 meters). This initial uplift was likely caused by the subduction of the Indian tectonic plate’s oceanic part, which was pushing its way underneath the continental slabs. A major collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates occurred 45 to 59 million years ago, causing the edges of the plates to rise even further by approximately 0.6 miles (1 kilometer).

These ongoing tectonic forces continue to contribute to the growth of the Himalayas. The discovery also has implications for understanding past climate and biodiversity. It may help explain the establishment of the east and south Asian monsoon system. This new understanding of the Himalayas’ formation could reshape theories in these fields.