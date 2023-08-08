Nanoparticle Sensors: A Breakthrough in Efficiency and Versatility

Engineers at Macquarie University have developed a groundbreaking method for producing nanoparticle sensors that offers significant advantages in terms of efficiency, versatility, and cost reduction. This new technique, recently published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, involves treating each sensor with just a single drop of ethanol instead of the conventional high-temperature heating process.

Typically, nanosensors consist of billions of nanoparticles arranged on a small sensor surface. However, many of these sensors are initially non-functional due to gaps between the nanoparticles, which prevent the transmission of electrical signals. The team at Macquarie University discovered that by applying a droplet of ethanol to the sensor, the nanoparticles are able to assemble themselves more effectively, eliminating the gaps and allowing for improved functionality.

The traditional 12-hour heating process required to fuse layers of nanoparticles and create channels for electron transmission is not only time-consuming but also destructive to certain materials. The Macquarie team’s new method bypasses this process, making it possible to use a wider range of materials in nanosensor production. By simply adding a droplet of ethanol to the sensing layer, the efficiency and responsiveness of the sensors are greatly enhanced.

While the discovery of this technique was unintentional, it has proven to be highly effective. Postgraduate student Jayden Chen accidentally splashed ethanol onto a sensor during a washing process and noticed that the sample performed exceptionally well. With careful experimentation, the team determined the optimal volume of ethanol needed for sensor activation.

The potential impact of this breakthrough is significant, as it streamlines the production process and reduces energy consumption. Nanosensors can be activated within minutes, compared to the hours required for traditional heating methods. Additionally, the use of ethanol instead of high temperatures opens up possibilities for a wider range of materials to be used in nanosensor production.

Due to its promising results, Macquarie University has filed patents for this new method. Companies both in Australia and internationally have shown interest in collaborating with Associate Professor Noushin Nasiri, the head of the Nanotech Laboratory at Macquarie University, to apply this technique in practical applications.

This breakthrough paves the way for advancements in nanosensor technology and holds great potential across various industries, including environmental monitoring, healthcare, and electronics.