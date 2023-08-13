CityLife

Portland Photographer Captures Stunning Images of Perseid Meteor Shower at Peter Iredale Shipwreck

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Portland photographer Jay Shah visited the Peter Iredale Shipwreck at Fort Stevens State Park along the northwest Oregon coast to capture the Perseid meteor shower during its peak. Shah’s images from the shower captured the beauty of shooting stars, the Milky Way, glowing bioluminescence, and a ship on the horizon that resembled a sunset.

Shah emphasized that he only takes single long exposure shots, resulting in incredible visuals. He also mentioned that bioluminescence sparkled all around his boots on the night he took the images.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted clear or mostly clear skies over Oregon for the peak of the meteor shower.

If you’re interested in watching the Perseid meteor shower in Oregon, check out the suggested locations.

The Peter Iredale Shipwreck, located at Fort Stevens State Park, served as the perfect backdrop for Shah’s photography. The shipwreck, dating back to 1906, has become a popular attraction for both photographers and history enthusiasts alike.

Shah captured the mesmerizing images using a Sony Alpha 7 IV camera with an FE 24mm F1.4 lens. The settings for the photographs were as follows: exposure of 15 seconds, ISO 3200, and aperture of f/1.6.

These stunning images serve as a reminder of the beauty that can be found in nature, even amidst a wrecked ship. They also highlight the importance of finding locations with minimal light pollution to fully experience the wonders of the night sky.

Overall, Jay Shah’s photographs of the Perseid meteor shower at the Peter Iredale Shipwreck are a testament to his talent as a photographer and his ability to capture awe-inspiring moments.

By Gabriel Botha

