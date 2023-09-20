CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Is There a Ninth Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 20, 2023
Is There a Ninth Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Intriguing evidence has emerged for the existence of a ninth planet in our solar system, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal. The paper explores the peculiar orbits of objects in the distant Kuiper Belt, a disc-shaped region beyond Neptune that is home to dwarf planets and numerous Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs). While there have been previous claims regarding the existence of a ninth planet based on observations of TNOs such as Sedna, this new research presents a different perspective.

The study suggests that Sedna’s highly eccentric and elongated orbit, alongside the inclined orbits of other TNOs, can be explained by the presence of an Earth-sized planet. Computer simulations indicate that this hypothetical planet would need to be 1.5-3 times the mass of Earth and located 250-500 times the distance between Earth and the sun. Its orbit would also be inclined by 30° to the plane of the solar system, a phenomenon referred to as the “Kuiper Belt Planet scenario.”

The discovery of an Earth-sized planet in the outer solar system would have profound implications for planetary science. It would require a reevaluation of the definition of a planet, potentially establishing a new class of planets. Furthermore, theories of solar system formation and planet development would need revision.

The theory can be tested by searching for a cluster of TNOs at approximately 150 times the distance between Earth and the sun. The detection of such objects would serve as evidence for the existence of the ninth planet. Even the discovery of a few new TNOs could revolutionize our understanding of the solar system’s origins.

In conclusion, the possibility of a ninth planet in our solar system presents a thrilling avenue for further exploration and reevaluation of our knowledge of the outer reaches of our celestial neighborhood.

Sources:
– The Astronomical Journal: [source name]
– The Conversation: [source name]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments