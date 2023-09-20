Is There a Ninth Planet Hiding in Our Solar System?

Intriguing evidence has emerged for the existence of a ninth planet in our solar system, according to a study published in The Astronomical Journal. The paper explores the peculiar orbits of objects in the distant Kuiper Belt, a disc-shaped region beyond Neptune that is home to dwarf planets and numerous Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs). While there have been previous claims regarding the existence of a ninth planet based on observations of TNOs such as Sedna, this new research presents a different perspective.

The study suggests that Sedna’s highly eccentric and elongated orbit, alongside the inclined orbits of other TNOs, can be explained by the presence of an Earth-sized planet. Computer simulations indicate that this hypothetical planet would need to be 1.5-3 times the mass of Earth and located 250-500 times the distance between Earth and the sun. Its orbit would also be inclined by 30° to the plane of the solar system, a phenomenon referred to as the “Kuiper Belt Planet scenario.”

The discovery of an Earth-sized planet in the outer solar system would have profound implications for planetary science. It would require a reevaluation of the definition of a planet, potentially establishing a new class of planets. Furthermore, theories of solar system formation and planet development would need revision.

The theory can be tested by searching for a cluster of TNOs at approximately 150 times the distance between Earth and the sun. The detection of such objects would serve as evidence for the existence of the ninth planet. Even the discovery of a few new TNOs could revolutionize our understanding of the solar system’s origins.

In conclusion, the possibility of a ninth planet in our solar system presents a thrilling avenue for further exploration and reevaluation of our knowledge of the outer reaches of our celestial neighborhood.

