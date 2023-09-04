Sea Urchins: Sinister Creatures of the Deep

Sea urchins may appear harmless, but they are far from it. In California, these creatures wreaked havoc on the underwater forests, devouring everything in their path and creating what is known as the “urchin barrens.” This destruction was a result of a combination of factors: a marine heatwave that damaged the kelp, their main food source, and the disappearance of their predator, the sunflower sea star, due to a disease called “sea star wasting syndrome.”

These sea urchins have entered a strange zombie-like state, devoid of the rich meat within their shells, known as uni. They now lie dormant on the ocean floor, waiting for any signs of kelp sprouting from the barren land. Once a kelp sprout appears, the sea urchins pounce on it, preventing any other urchin from consuming it.

Sea urchins have a fascinating anatomy. They have five jaws arranged in a lantern-like shape that they use to scrape and grind their food. Their internal skeleton, known as a “test,” provides structure and protection. With tubular feet and pincers, they can manipulate their environment and defend themselves from predators.

While sea urchins may seem simple, they have a complex method of movement. They appear to roll using their spines, but in reality, they have numerous tiny suckers that pull them forward. Even as babies, sea urchins are unique. They develop within their shell and then turn themselves inside out, resembling a virus or, as described by a PBS documentary, “like a sock.” These creatures have incredibly long lifespans and are practically immortal.

Despite their intriguing biology, sea urchins emanate a sense of darkness and power. Whether it’s their menacing spines or the eerie sight of their “anuses” on top of their heads, being in their presence evokes a sense of unease. It is no wonder that they are more commonly referred to as sea urchins rather than sea hedgehogs.

For the author, sea urchins hold a special place in her memory. From admiring their beautiful shells on her grandmother’s mantlepiece to encountering them in the sea, their allure has always captivated her.

