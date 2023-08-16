Cosmic Hum Caused by Gravitational Waves Detected

Astrophysicists have discovered evidence that the universe is filled with a background of gravitational waves, likely caused by the mergers of supermassive black hole binaries. Researchers studied millisecond pulsars in the Milky Way galaxy for over 15 years and detected rhythmic stretching and squeezing of spacetime. This discovery not only provides insights into black holes and other cosmic phenomena, but also opens up a new window into the universe.

The universe is vibrating with gravitational radiation, causing a low-frequency hum that periodically stretches and compresses spacetime and the matter within it. Research groups from around the world have published journal articles describing their observations of millisecond pulsars in the Milky Way galaxy, providing compelling evidence of these long-wavelength gravitational waves. The North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) collaboration found that the precise rhythms of the pulsars were affected by the stretching and squeezing of spacetime caused by these gravitational waves.

Gravitational waves were first detected in 2015 by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), but those waves were of short-wavelength and caused by the merger of smaller black holes or neutron stars. The question now is whether long-wavelength gravitational waves, with periods of years to decades, are also produced by black holes.

The cosmic hum detected by the researchers is believed to be caused by hundreds of thousands of pairs of supermassive black holes. Simulations of these binary populations were compared to NANOGrav’s observations, and the predicted gravitational wave signatures matched the data. The mergers of supermassive black holes over the history of the universe produced overlapping gravitational waves that create the background hum. These waves are measured in light years and required a galaxy-sized array of antennas to detect.

While it is the best hypothesis, researchers are not 100% certain that the cosmic hum is produced by supermassive black hole binaries. If confirmed, this discovery will provide the first confirmation of the existence of supermassive black hole binaries. The signal observed is from a cosmological population of binaries distributed in space and time, collectively creating the gravitational wave background. This breakthrough opens up new possibilities for studying the universe and further understanding the nature of black holes.