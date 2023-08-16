The Journey to Break the Mississippi River Paddling Record

In 2021, Scott Miller, a 47-year-old nurse from Minneapolis, made his first attempt to break the record for paddling the entire 2,350-mile length of the Mississippi River. However, after 16 days of paddling for 24 hours a day, his team’s boat sank just north of New Orleans. Determined to succeed, Miller approached his crew chief, Michael “Moose” Dougherty, and convinced him to join for another attempt in the spring of 2023.

Miller’s rival, K.J. Millhone, had broken the record in 2021 with a time of 17 days, 19 hours, and 46 minutes. Miller knew he could improve upon his previous attempt and assembled a new team called Mississippi Speed Record. The team consisted of expert paddlers including Paul Cox, a two-time winner of the Alabama 650 paddling race, Wally Werderich, a Chicago public defender with impressive achievements in paddling, Judson Steinback, the 2022 Masters national champion, and Joe Mann as a backup paddler.

The team planned to launch on May 3, 2023, but heavy snowfall delayed their start. They eventually set out on May 9, after finding Lake Winnibigoshish, the starting point, largely clear of ice. With a modified canoe and a support crew of over 20 people, the team began their journey.

The paddlers made good progress from the start, ahead of the 2021 record pace by an hour after the first morning. They reached the city of Bemidji, where the support crew provided necessary equipment changes. They had to cross Lake Bemidji, which had just melted, adding additional challenges to their journey.

The team faced difficulties, such as unpredictable weather and demanding schedules for team members. However, their determination drove them forward. They continued to paddle, with the goal of surpassing the existing record and completing the entire length of the Mississippi River.

The journey posed risks and tested the endurance of the paddlers. Nonetheless, they remained focused on their mission, relying on their skills, teamwork, and strategic planning. The adventure of breaking the Mississippi River paddling record was underway.