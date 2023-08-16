CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

The Journey to Break the Mississippi River Paddling Record

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 16, 2023
The Journey to Break the Mississippi River Paddling Record

In 2021, Scott Miller, a 47-year-old nurse from Minneapolis, made his first attempt to break the record for paddling the entire 2,350-mile length of the Mississippi River. However, after 16 days of paddling for 24 hours a day, his team’s boat sank just north of New Orleans. Determined to succeed, Miller approached his crew chief, Michael “Moose” Dougherty, and convinced him to join for another attempt in the spring of 2023.

Miller’s rival, K.J. Millhone, had broken the record in 2021 with a time of 17 days, 19 hours, and 46 minutes. Miller knew he could improve upon his previous attempt and assembled a new team called Mississippi Speed Record. The team consisted of expert paddlers including Paul Cox, a two-time winner of the Alabama 650 paddling race, Wally Werderich, a Chicago public defender with impressive achievements in paddling, Judson Steinback, the 2022 Masters national champion, and Joe Mann as a backup paddler.

The team planned to launch on May 3, 2023, but heavy snowfall delayed their start. They eventually set out on May 9, after finding Lake Winnibigoshish, the starting point, largely clear of ice. With a modified canoe and a support crew of over 20 people, the team began their journey.

The paddlers made good progress from the start, ahead of the 2021 record pace by an hour after the first morning. They reached the city of Bemidji, where the support crew provided necessary equipment changes. They had to cross Lake Bemidji, which had just melted, adding additional challenges to their journey.

The team faced difficulties, such as unpredictable weather and demanding schedules for team members. However, their determination drove them forward. They continued to paddle, with the goal of surpassing the existing record and completing the entire length of the Mississippi River.

The journey posed risks and tested the endurance of the paddlers. Nonetheless, they remained focused on their mission, relying on their skills, teamwork, and strategic planning. The adventure of breaking the Mississippi River paddling record was underway.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Protein involved in wound healing improves learning and memory in ageing mice

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Exploring the Evolution of Pterosaurs: New Fossil Sheds Light on Ancestor

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The James Webb Space Telescope Confirms Existence of Maisie’s Galaxy

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Apple Podcasts Removes “The Glenn Beck Program” Episodes: Host in the Dark about Reasons

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Acura Integra Type S ECU Tuning Unveils Increased Power

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Best AI Chat Apps for iOS Users

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Apple Users to Receive $65 Payout in iPhone Slowdown Lawsuit

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments