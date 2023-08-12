A Quantum Leap in Mechanical Oscillator Technology

Over the past decade, scientists have made significant progress in creating quantum phenomena in mechanical systems. They have successfully generated quantum states in macroscopic mechanical objects by coupling them to light photons, known as “optomechanical systems.” These advancements have opened up new opportunities in various fields such as quantum sensing, quantum computing, tests of quantum gravity, and the search for dark matter.

One of the challenges scientists face in operating optomechanical systems in the quantum regime is achieving a balance between isolating the mechanical oscillators from the environment to minimize energy loss and coupling them to other physical systems for control. This balance affects the quantum state lifetime of the oscillators, impacted by thermal fluctuations and frequency instabilities, also known as “decoherence.”

Scientists at EPFL’s laboratory of Tobias J. Kippenberg have made a breakthrough in this area by developing a superconducting circuit optomechanical platform. This platform has ultra-low quantum decoherence, maintaining a high-fidelity quantum control. The key element of this breakthrough is a “vacuum-gap drumhead capacitor” made of a thin aluminum film suspended over a trench in a silicon substrate.

Through a novel nanofabrication technique, the team significantly reduced mechanical losses in the drumhead resonator, achieving an unprecedented thermal decoherence rate. They achieved a quantum state lifetime of 7.7 milliseconds, the longest ever achieved in a mechanical oscillator. This decrease in decoherence allowed for optomechanical cooling, resulting in a 93% fidelity of the quantum state occupation in the ground state.

The team also achieved mechanical squeezing below the zero-point-fluctuation of motion. The platform’s ultra-low quantum decoherence not only increases the fidelity of quantum control and measurement of mechanical systems but also benefits interfacing with superconducting qubits and enables tests of quantum gravity. The longer storage time compared to superconducting qubits makes this platform ideal for quantum-storage applications.

This achievement has significant implications for quantum physics, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering, providing a foundation for advancements in quantum computing and communication systems. The research opens up new possibilities for manipulating and controlling mechanical systems at the quantum level, pushing the boundaries of quantum technology.