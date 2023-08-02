The Hubble Space Telescope Witnesses Atmosphere Evaporation of Nearby Planet

The Hubble Space Telescope has made a surprising observation of a nearby planet losing its atmosphere due to energetic outbursts from its star. This is a significant change from the last time the Hubble observed the planetary system and found no anomalies.

The star in question, AU Microscopii (AU Mic), is a red dwarf star located 32 light-years away from Earth, making it relatively close in astronomical terms. It is home to one of the youngest planetary systems ever observed, with the star itself being less than 100 million years old, much younger than our own sun.

The system was initially discovered by NASA’s retired Spitzer Space Telescope and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite in 2020. The presence of a gaseous planet was revealed through a slight dip in the star’s brightness.

During the Hubble’s observation of one orbit of the exoplanet, everything appeared normal. However, when the telescope revisited the system a year and a half later, astronomers were surprised to see that the closest planet to the star, AU Mic b, was experiencing the intense radiation from the star, causing the evaporation of its hydrogen atmosphere. The system is known to have at least two exoplanets, with the possibility of more yet to be discovered.

The findings of this observation have been accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal. Keighley Rockcliffe, a doctoral candidate in physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College, described the observation as strange and unexpected. Red dwarf stars, like AU Mic, are common in the Milky Way and have been found to host planets. These stars release strong stellar flares for longer durations than sun-like stars.

AU Mic b, situated just 6 million miles from its star, is bombarded by radiation, causing its atmosphere to heat up and escape into space. This peculiar observation provides a valuable opportunity to study the interplay between a star and a planet under extreme conditions.

The stellar flares are generated by tangling magnetic fields within the star’s atmosphere. If the fields become too tangled, they break and release flares that are significantly more energetic than those from our own sun. The planet is also subjected to flares, X-rays, and stellar wind, which is a stream of charged particles emitted by the star.

This observation raises questions about the habitability of planets closely orbiting red dwarf stars. Astronomers are eager to understand if these planets can retain their atmospheres in the face of such intense radiation and whether they can support life. Further observations with the Hubble will be conducted to track the changes in the system and provide more insights into the atmospheric loss.

Understanding the final compositions of planets under these extreme conditions is crucial as it may shed light on the potential habitability of exoplanets in the universe.