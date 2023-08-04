A Promising Solution to Combat Gray Mold in Crops Discovered

Gray mold is a destructive fungal infection that causes billions of dollars in crop losses annually, affecting a wide range of fruits and vegetables such as strawberries and tomatoes. However, researchers at the University of California, Riverside (UCR) have made a significant breakthrough in finding a non-toxic solution to combat this mold.

The study conducted by UCR focused on the discovery of lipid “bubbles” secreted by gray mold cells. Previously disregarded as unimportant, these bubbles were found to play a crucial role in the communication between the mold and its host organisms, including fungi, bacteria, and mammals.

The researchers discovered that the gray mold utilizes these lipid-based bubbles, also known as extracellular vesicles, to deliver RNA molecules that suppress the immune systems of plant hosts. A protein called tetraspanin was identified as a key component of the bubbles, and by inhibiting the mold’s ability to produce tetraspanin, the delivery of these suppressive molecules was significantly reduced.

By understanding these mechanisms, researchers believe that it may be possible to develop “RNA fungicides” that can effectively combat gray mold disease. RNA-based treatments have advantages in terms of environmental impact and toxicity, as RNA naturally degrades and does not leave behind harmful residues.

Gray mold is the second most damaging fungal pathogen for food crops globally, following the rice pathogen Magnaporthe. The discovery of an eco-friendly fungicide based on RNA could have far-reaching implications for combating various fungal infections in the context of rapid climate change.

The research team at UCR is committed to developing new environmentally friendly methods to protect the global food supply and address the escalating threat of fungal infections. Their findings pave the way for potential solutions that could have a widespread impact on agricultural practices.