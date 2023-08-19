The Expansion of the Universe: Observing Cosmic Redshift Drift

In 1929, Edwin Hubble provided the first solid evidence that the universe is expanding. By studying the correlation between galactic distance and redshift, Hubble demonstrated that the light from distant galaxies appeared shifted towards the red end of the spectrum, indicating cosmic expansion. This expansion is caused by the fact that space itself is expanding, causing galaxies to recede away from us. The rate of this expansion is known as the Hubble parameter.

However, there is still some tension between different results when it comes to determining the exact value of the Hubble parameter. One of the challenges in resolving this tension is that currently, we can only measure cosmic expansion as it appears in the present. This means we are unable to determine whether cosmic expansion is solely due to general relativity or if there is a more subtle extension of Einstein’s model.

To potentially address this issue, astronomers are looking towards the redshift drift effect. The Hubble parameter has a value of approximately 70 km/s per Megaparsec, meaning that the apparent speed at which a galaxy appears to move away from us increases with its distance. As the universe continues to expand, galaxies become more distant with each passing year, causing their redshift to become slightly larger. This redshift drift can provide insights into the evolution of cosmic expansion.

Although the redshift drift is incredibly small, modern telescopes are unable to directly observe it. However, the upcoming Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) is anticipated to be capable of observing this phenomenon after several years of precise observations. In the meantime, a new proposal suggests using gravitational lensing to measure the redshift drift.

Gravitational lensing occurs when a distant galaxy is lensed by a closer galaxy, resulting in multiple images of the distant galaxy. Each image takes a slightly different path to reach us, leading to different distances traveled. By comparing the redshifts of these images separated by years or decades, astronomers can potentially measure the redshift drift.

While this approach is still beyond our current capabilities, astronomers are actively searching for lensed galaxies with multiple images. By doing so, when we eventually have the ability to detect redshift drift, we won’t have to wait for decades to obtain results. The study of cosmic redshift drift and the expansion of the universe hold the promise of deepening our understanding of the cosmos.