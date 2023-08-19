A New Method to Detect Chiral Molecules Using Light

Chiral molecules are unique because they have two versions that are mirror images of each other, much like our right and left hands. Although these molecules have the same structure, they exhibit different properties when interacting with other molecules. Understanding chirality is crucial in the field of drug development, as only specific versions of molecules have the desired effect.

Detecting and quantifying chirality has always been a challenge. Existing methods involve using light to create a helix that twists either to the right or left. However, these methods face difficulties since the helix is much larger than the molecules themselves. This limitation has made it challenging to accurately detect molecular chirality.

In a recent study conducted by researchers at Imperial College London in collaboration with teams from Germany and Spain, a new technique for detecting chirality using light has been developed. The researchers have found that instead of creating a helix in space, it is possible to create a helix in time using moderate-intensity lasers.

This new form of light induces chiral electronic currents within the molecules. As a result, one version of the molecule emits bright light while the other version remains dark. This innovation significantly improves the detection ability for chirality. The findings have been published in the journal Science Advances.

The team’s simulations have shown that this method can be achieved using lasers with moderate intensity, making it possible to perform non-destructive imaging of molecular chirality. The researchers intend to put this theory into practice by collaborating with other physicists at Imperial. They plan to utilize femtosecond laser facilities for imaging and manipulating chiral molecules.

This new approach offers promising prospects for enhanced detection efficiency in identifying chiral molecules. By combining advanced laser technology with the unique properties of chiral molecules, researchers hope to further understand their role in various fields, including pharmaceutical development and materials science.