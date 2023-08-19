Controlling Flames with Nanoscale Protective Layer to Create Microscale Carbon Tubes

Researchers have successfully developed a method called inverse thermal degradation (ITD) to manipulate the interaction between flames and materials using a nanoscale protective layer. This innovative technique allows for precise tuning of the processed material’s properties, as demonstrated by the creation of microscale carbon tubes from cellulose fibers.

High-temperature flames play a critical role in the production of many materials. However, effectively controlling the behavior of a fire and its interaction with the desired material can be a challenging task. To address this issue, scientists have created a molecule-thin protective layer that regulates how the flame’s heat interacts with the material, essentially taming the fire and enabling users to finely adjust the characteristics of the processed material.

The ITD technique involves applying a nanoscale thin film over the target material. This thin film responds to the fire’s heat and controls the amount of oxygen that can reach the material. Consequently, researchers can control the rate at which the material heats up, influencing the chemical reactions that occur within it. In essence, they can precisely manipulate how and where the fire modifies the material.

The ITD process begins by coating the target material, such as cellulose fiber, with a layer of molecules that is only nanometers thick. These coated fibers are then exposed to an intense flame. The outer surface of the molecules easily combusts, increasing the temperature in the surrounding area. However, the inner surface of the molecular coating undergoes chemical changes, forming an even thinner glass layer around the cellulose fibers. This glass layer restricts the amount of oxygen that can access the fibers, preventing them from bursting into flames. Instead, the fibers undergo smoldering combustion, burning slowly from the inside out.

Without the protective layer provided by ITD, applying a flame to cellulose fibers would result in them turning to ash. Conversely, the use of ITD’s protective layer enables the creation of carbon tubes instead.

The researchers conducted proof-of-concept demonstrations using cellulose fibers to produce microscale carbon tubes. They were able to control the thickness of the carbon tube walls by manipulating the size of the cellulose fibers, introducing various salts to the fibers to regulate the burning rate, and adjusting the amount of oxygen that passes through the protective layer.

The team envisions numerous applications for this technology, which they plan to explore in future studies. They are also open to collaborating with the private sector to investigate practical uses, such as developing engineered carbon tubes for oil-water separation, an application that would be valuable in both industrial and environmental remediation contexts.