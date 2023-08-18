Ergodicity Breaking in C60 Molecule Revealed by Researchers

Researchers at JILA and NIST, along with scientists from the University of Nevada, Reno, and Harvard University, have observed ergodicity breaking in a C60 molecule, also known as a buckyball. C60 is a highly symmetric molecule made up of 60 carbon atoms arranged in a soccer ball pattern. The results showed that the ergodicity breaking in the rotations of C60 occurs without symmetry breaking and can switch on and off as the molecule spins faster.

Ergodicity refers to the even spreading of matter or energy over time to all parts of a system. Understanding how ergodicity can be violated or broken helps scientists understand and engineer exotic states of matter. In many cases, ergodicity breaking is linked with symmetry breaking, where a system assumes a configuration with lower symmetry than what the laws of physics would allow.

To study the rotational dynamics of the C60 molecule, the researchers used a technique combining buffer gas cooling with sensitive cavity-enhanced infrared spectroscopy. This technique allowed them to measure the infrared spectrum of C60 with high sensitivity. By analyzing the spectrum, the researchers discovered that spinning the molecule at certain speeds caused it to break ergodicity, but without breaking symmetry.

The researchers also found that the ergodicity breaking in C60 was related to deformations induced by the molecule’s rotation. At certain rotation rates, the molecule could flatten out into a frisbee shape or elongate into a football shape, depending on whether it was rotating about a pentagon or a hexagon. These deformations were responsible for the peculiar switching behavior of ergodicity in the molecule.

Understanding ergodicity breaking in molecules like C60 could help scientists design materials for better energy and heat transfer. Further studies are needed to delve deeper into the origin of this unique behavior.